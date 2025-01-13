Blackpool's Pride Festival is back for 2025 - here's everything you need to know including dates

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 17:31 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 17:31 BST

There are already so many big events to look forward to in 2025, and one of the main ones is the Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Pride Festival 2025. Here is everything you need to know.

The dates for the Blackpool Pride Festival is June 6 to 8.

The event is set to take place at the Metropole Hotel in Blackpool.

At last years event there were numerous performances from acts including Natasha Hamilton, The Cheeky Girls, A Deeper Shade of Blue and many more.

Further information regarding Pride 2025 will be released throughout the year.

Tickets for Pride 2025 will be on sale soon.

For now, take a look back at 21 fantastic photos from the 2024 Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Pride Festival.

