The dates for the Blackpool Pride Festival is June 6 to 8.
The event is set to take place at the Metropole Hotel in Blackpool.
At last years event there were numerous performances from acts including Natasha Hamilton, The Cheeky Girls, A Deeper Shade of Blue and many more.
Further information regarding Pride 2025 will be released throughout the year.
Tickets for Pride 2025 will be on sale soon.
For now, take a look back at 21 fantastic photos from the 2024 Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Pride Festival.
1. Blackpool Pride Parade
The Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Pride festival will take place on June 6 to 8 in 2025. | National World Resell Photo: National World Resell
2. Blackpool Pride Parade
The Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde will take place at the Metropole Hotel, Blackpool, Lancashire FY1 1HU United Kingdom. | National World Resell Photo: National World Resell
3. Blackpool Pride Parade
Pride Blackpool is a local organisation that plans and hosts Pride Festivals and other events throughout the year. The festival is a celebration of love, acceptance, and solidarity, and a chance to acknowledge the progress made in the fight for equality. | National World Resell Photo: National World Resell
4. Blackpool Pride Parade
One of the main parts of the Pride festivities is the Pride Parade. | National World Resell Photo: National World Resell
5. Blackpool Pride Parade
Blackpool’s annual LGBTQ+ festival on the promenade ‘Pride Beside the Seaside’ | National World Resell Photo: National World Resell
6. Blackpool Pride Parade
Blackpool’s annual LGBTQ+ festival on the promenade ‘Pride Beside the Seaside’ | National World Resell Photo: National World Resell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.