Blackpool’s popular ice-cream parlour Notarianni Ices prepares to reopen for their 96th summer season
A popular ice-cream parlour on Blackpool Promenade are preparing to open for their 96th season.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Notarianni's Ices will reopen for their 96th season on Saturday 2nd March - a positive sign that summer is on the way!
The ice-cream parlour, on Waterloo Road, is also hiring full and part time staff for the 2024 season.
A Facebook post reads: "We will be open 7 days a week, our March opening 12pm-6pm Mon-Friday and 10am - 7pm at weekends."