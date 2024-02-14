News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool’s popular ice-cream parlour Notarianni Ices prepares to reopen for their 96th summer season

A popular ice-cream parlour on Blackpool Promenade are preparing to open for their 96th season.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:29 GMT
Notarianni's Ices will reopen for their 96th season on Saturday 2nd March - a positive sign that summer is on the way!

The ice-cream parlour, on Waterloo Road, is also hiring full and part time staff for the 2024 season.

A Facebook post reads: "We will be open 7 days a week, our March opening 12pm-6pm Mon-Friday and 10am - 7pm at weekends."

