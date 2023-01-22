It would take more than the threat of a bird flu outbreak to ruffle the feathers of Blackpool’s famous pigeon show.

So despite restrictions which meant no pigeons were actually allowed into the British Homing World Show of the Year at the Winter Gardens, the event still went ahead as pigeon fanciers flocked to the event.

They were able to check out the many trade stalls in the Winter Gardens, selling all kinds of products, and enjoy the social side too.

And there was still the opportunity to get some proper bird business done - Blackpool Council provided space at the Solaris Centre where pigeons due to be auctioned could be viewed.

The birds had to be kept out of the main event because the Winter Gardens happens to be inside a 10km Avian Flu Surveillance Zone.

This surveillance zone affecting Blackpool is in response to a cluster of outbreaks of the disease.

It was a huge disappointment for the organisers of the event, which attracts thousands of visitors to the resort each year, as it meant that show classes for 1,600 pigeons had been axed.

But organisers said the event was still a success, despite the setbacks.

Chris Sutton, chief executive of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association, said: "All kudos to the council and the Winter Gardens who have done as much as they can to help us."

