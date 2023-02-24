Dance Floor Heroes returns to the Winter Gardens tonight

The annual Dance Floor Heroes will see 12 finalists strut their stuff in the world famous Empress Ballroom for their chance to win their own Glitter ball trophy.These talented finalists have spent 2022 fighting challenges to earn their places at the ‘live’ show this evening (Friday, February 24).

The live show aims to raise £25k for Tia's Crown, the event’s own charity which provides support for mental and physical well-being through dance, offering grants to other community projects that benefit mental health.

Originally launched as the Strictly NHS competition in 2021, that first version of the event saw 12 health workers get to learn new dance routines with their professional dance partners.

However, last year it was re-launched as Dance Floor Heroes and became open to anyone, including workers from the NHS.

Professional dancer and teacher Alison Slinger, creative director of the project and one of seven trustees of Tia’s Crown, said: “From tricky applications, to regional heats, then a video audition, they've truly earned their places as finalists.

“Dance is a great way to improve mental health, raise people’s endorphin levels and make them feel happier and fitter.”The show is hosted by Ian Waite, Flavia Cacace-Mistry and Shane Nolan.Celebrity judges Lilia Kopilova, Kristina Rhianoff, Pasha Kovalev and current Strictly favourite, Nikita Kuzmin! also scoring the finalistsTickets for the show are currently available via the Winter Gardens website and event will also be live streamed.