Blackpool's official Junior Parkrun launched at Anchorsholme Park

The park, in Anchorsholme Lane West, hosted the resort's first official Junior Parkrun event last weekend, and the event will continue every Sunday morning from 8.50am.

Children aged between four and 14 are invited to pound the pavement for a 2km run, to reap the benefits of spending an hour outdoors for their health and wellbeing.

The event comes after the success of the adult Parkrun event, which is held every Saturday at Stanley Park, and youngsters are kept safe at all times by volunteer marshals.

Anchorsholme Park has a 2km Junior Parkrun course.

Stephen Dunstan, event director, said: "We are delighted after two years work to have finally launched Junior Parkrun and are grateful to Blackpool Council for supporting the event, the volunteers who ensured the event was well managed and everyone who took park in our opening run.

"Our vision is to have a Junior Parkrun that is friendly and fun and support children where ever they are from to enjoy themselves in a lovely outdoor space."

Anchorsholme councillor Paul Galley added: "Anchorsholme Park is one of the first parks in the world to be designed with Parkrun in mind, so its circular pathway measures 1km, allowing runners to run a perfect circle around the Park to complete a lap - and two laps completes the Junior Parkrun course.

"The free event starts in the amphitheatre at 8.50am every Sunday with a pre-run brief, and everyone is welcome to take part regardless of where they are from."