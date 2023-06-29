The North West-based ex-England star and media pundit, who still has not been named, was lined up as a mystery star guest to officially launch the amenity.

However, complications over schedules now mean she will not be able to attend the ceremony at the £6 million Common Edge Community Sports Village on Friday (June 30).

However, the launch of the showcase sports facilities will still be taking place and the pristine amenity will play host to the footballing finals of the Blackpool Primary School Games, which have involved more than 80 girls from primary schools across the resort.

The £6 million Common Edge Sports Village is set to be officially opened

The sports village will now be officially opened by Councillor Jo Farrell, Cabinet Member for Levelling Up People.

Blackpool Council is currently taking a lead in growing girls football across the town, working to ensure over 90 per cent of primary schools in the town offer equal access to regular football outside of lessons, and at least three-quarters of local schools make girls football available in PE lessons.

The new sports village includes 14 new grass football pitches, along with a full sized 3G football pitch, a sports pavilion with changing rooms and community space, plus a grass rugby pitch and training area to follow.

Support to build a new access road to the sports village, as well as a future access road to the Enterprise Zone, has been provided through a £7.5m grant from HM Government Town Fund, while £250,000 of funding for the construction of the sports pavilion was granted by Football Foundation.

A spokesman for Blackpool Leisure, Parks & Catering Services said: “There was a change of schedule which means the former Lioness is not able to come.