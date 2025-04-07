Blackpool's Linda Nolan honoured at the 2025 Olivier Awards 3 months on from death

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The 2025 Olivier Awards honoured the late singer Linda Nolan last night as part of an emotional segment.
A tribute was paid to the late Linda Nolan at the Olivier Awards last night.A tribute was paid to the late Linda Nolan at the Olivier Awards last night.
A tribute was paid to the late Linda Nolan at the Olivier Awards last night. | n/a

Irish born Linda, who spent many years of her life living in Blackpool, passed away aged 65 in January from double pneumonia after battling with cancer for the past two decades.

In early February, hundreds of local people then attended the former Nolan singer’s funeral at St Paul’s Church in Blackpool, keen to pay their respects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, three months after Linda death, respects have also been paid by the prestigious awards ceremony The Olivier Awards.

Taking place last night, organisers remembered Linda’s commitment to the arts by including her in this year’s ‘In Memoriam’ segment.

A black and white image of Linda, wearing glamorous makeup and sparkly earrings, appeared on the screen on stage with her memorial reading: “Linda Nolan. Actor & Recording Artist.”

For those not attending or watching the ceremony, Linda also featured on the award show’s website in a gallery to “acknowledge members of the theatre community who have left us from 4 April 2024 through to 10 days before the Olivier Awards 2025.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the ‘In Memoriam’ airing, Linda’s sister Coleen Nolan took to her Instagram page to thank the awards.

Blackpool born Coleen shared an image of Linda’s memorial slide and wrote in overlay text: “Thank you @olivierawards for the beautiful tribute to Linda”

The In Memoriam segment paid tribute to other stars from the theatre world, including Oscar nominee Dame Joan Plowright , King Lear actor Timothy West , Downton Abbey star Dame Maggie Smith, Top Gun star Val Kilmer , The Lord Of The Rings film series actor Bernard Hill , and Star Wars franchise star James Earl Jones .

The biggest winners of the 2025 Olivier Awards were the musical version of The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, a revival of Fiddler On The Roof, and Giant, about children's author Roald Dahl grappling with whether to make a public apology for an article deemed antisemitic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They earned three awards each, with Giant winning best new play, best actor for Lithgow, who plays Dahl, and best actor in a supporting role for English actor Elliot Levey .

The annual event, which celebrates theatrical productions, was co-hosted by British singer Beverley Knight and Pose star Billy Porter at the Royal Albert Hall in London .

Related topics:BlackpoolDownton AbbeyLondonKing LearThe Lord of the Rings

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice