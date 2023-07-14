Shout Radio was set up by Aaron Bennet from his parent’s conservatory in July 2013, which he described as being “freezing in winter”..

It later re-located to a pal’s spare bedroom, which had no windows and was stiflingly hot in summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the team of volunteers look set to move to a new, more spacious base on Plymouth Road in the resort, later this month.

Aaron Bennett at Shout Radio

Aaron set up the community station with pal Jim Douglas, his late mother Rachael Billington, his ex-partner Matt Vann and two other pals.

Now the station, which is entirely community-run, has a 30-strong team behind it.

Aaron said: “I had always wanted to set up my own radio station and after a stint at hospital radio I was given loads of practical help about how to to do it.

Jim Douglas, co-founder of Shout Radio Station

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I met Jim Douglas there and we decided to set up our own station with a microphone and an old mixer we got on Ebay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The station has has gone from strength to strength, and includes live shows from volunteers and pre-recorded shows from two long-standing contributors based in Glasgow and Basingstoke.

It runs from midnight to midnight each day, with volunteers working round the clock.

Aaron has his own oldies hits show every Sunday night.

He said: “We play a really wide range of music – dance music, Country, classic pop songs – we even have a special show featuring only Eurovision!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are a true community radio station, for the people, by the people – but our audience is literally global.

"There is a regular listener from Belgium and a loyal follower all the way from Hutchinson, Kansas, USA!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shout Radio celebrated its milestone on Thursday (July 13) with the team looking back at some key moments over the past 10 years – including some memorable ‘bloopers’.