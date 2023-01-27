Blackpool's highest-rated hairdressers and salons: 16 of the best places according to Google reviews

Blackpool is home to dozens of highly skilled hairdressers and beauty experts.

As there are so many to choose from, we’ve focussed on finding the highest-rated hairdressers and salons with 5 out of 5 stars from at least 20 reviews on Google.

There are 16 five-star rated hairdressers and salons with 20 or more reviews – and a further 22 also with a five-star rating from less than 20 reviews. And they deserve a special mention.

They are: Salon K on Holmfield Road, Headline Hair on Whitegate Drive, Jadore Hair & Beauty on Caunce Street, Hair Razors on Grasmere Road, Formulation HAIR on Grange Road, AK Hair on Red Bank Road, Emma Louise Beauty Salon on Holmfield Road, Pigtails on Highfield Road, Creative Co on St Anne’s Road, Jodie’s x The Salon on Ashburton Road, Victoria J’s on Highfield Road, STRANDS Hair for Men & Women on Newton Drive, David Peters Unisex Salon, Aleksandra Hairdressing Salon on Dickson Road, Blues on Church Street, Salon 29 on Highfield Road, AM Hair Studio on Grasmere Road, Vanity Hair & Beauty on Cookson Street, Cuticles Nails and Waxing on Hawes Side Lane, NC Hair & Beauty Lounge on All Hallows Road, Joanne’s Unisex Hair Salon on St Anne’s Road and Janet Stewart Hair Academy on Knowle Avenue.

It’s worth mentioning there are dozens more hairdressers and salons all with great ratings of 4.5 or above, so there are plenty of experts in Blackpool if your favourite isn’t mentioned.

Below are the 16 five-star rated hairdressers and salons with 20 Google reviews or more.

In no particular order, they are ...

1 . 16 of the best hairdressers and salons in Blackpool These are 16 of the best hairdressers and salons in Blackpool Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Becky Janade Hair & Beauty Becky Janade Hair & Beauty on Layton Road has a 5 out of 5 rating from 47 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Andrew Williams Hair & Beauty Andrew Williams Hair & Beauty on St Anne's Road has a 5 out of 5 rating from 191 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . PAOLO'S Hair Designers PAOLO'S Hair Designers on Clifton Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 45 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales