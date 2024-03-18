Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coleen Nolan has shared an emotional health update regarding her sister, Linda.

Linda, 64, was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has been battling secondary breast cancer since 2017 and in 2020 it was revealed that a third recurrence of cancer in her liver had occurred.

Coleen Nolan spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about her sister's cancer diagnosis which had spread to her brain last year.

Coleen Nolan (R) has shared an emotional health update regarding her sister, Linda (L) (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Speaking about Linda, Coleen said: "She's so positive in the respect of she's living, she genuinely is living every day like it's the last and making memories.

"And as long as if she's got the strength to do that, then it wouldn't be fair of me not to follow suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And do I have days where I feel down? Of course, that's natural. And do I have days where I'm scared to death and worried that it's coming for me next?"

Speaking about Linda's treatment, Coleen told the Express: "Oh, my God, it's unbelievable. It's shrunk again. So the treatment is working so they can keep her on that.

"And I think as long as they're treating her and keeping it at bay as much as they can and then that gives you hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the main thing it's given us is we now appreciate every single day, and also, we make more time for each other."

Linda was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Linda and Coleen sadly lost their sister Bernie to breast cancer in 2013.

Coleen herself revealed on Loose Women that she had found cancer on her shoulder which ended up being diagnosed as basal cell carcinoma.

The 59-year-old mother of three, who is currently on her first solo tour across the UK, promptly underwent treatment for the carcinoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with former Love Island star Scott Thomas for his podcast ‘Learning as I go’, Coleen looked back on her life so far and the lessons she has learned- with the conversation turning to the topic of cancer later on.

When asked to discuss her own experiences with cancer, Coleen said: "I got skin cancer last year so I had a Carcinoma on my shoulder which has now gone.

"They had chemo cream on my shoulder so that burnt that off- not my shoulder, my shoulders still there!"

She also revealed a "ting but of dry skin" turned out to be a pre melanoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So once my tour is finished, I’m going to get it [treated] but yeah once again, I’m not being funny, I laughed when he said it because I said ‘of course I have because cancer loves my family," she added.

Scott picked up on how relaxed Coleen seemed to be whilst discussing her current cancer scare and asked if she was able to take it in her stride because of all her family had been through.