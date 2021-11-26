Blackpool's Christmas festivities - including Star Flyer ride - called to a halt as Storm Arwen blows over 'snow-topped' trees on Promenade

Gusts of around 60mph were expected on the Fylde coast as Storm Arwen swept into the country today.

The resort escaped major damage, though, as Scots were warned not to travel under any circumstances as the Met Office issued a rare red warning – putting parts of Scotland and the north of England on maximum alert.

Temperatures were set to fall with the storm too, with the forecaster warning that the north west – including the Fylde coast – will experience cold weather until Monday.

Picture: Dan Martino for The Gazette

Will Land, head of civil contingencies, said: “The UK will see temperatures drop to below average in the coming days, as cold air is drawn in from the north. This is coupled with the strong winds associated with Storm Arwen, which means it will feel especially cold in the wind.

“Areas in the north will see temperatures below freezing overnight, with daytime maximum temperatures only getting into the low single figures.

"It’s important to note that strong wind speeds, in excess of 65mph in exposed locations, will exacerbate the cold temperatures we’ll be seeing over the weekend.

The UK Health Security Agency issued a cold weather alert, and Agostinho Sousa from the service urged people to keep an eye on older neighbours and relatives, saying: “Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with heart and lung problems, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

Picture: Dan Martino for The Gazette

“It’s really important to keep checking on older neighbours or relatives, especially those living alone or those who have serious illness.”