Blackpool's Christine McGuinness opens up about abuse in emotional podcast

Blackpool born celebrity Christine McGuinness has opened up about the abuse she suffered as a youngster in an emotional podcast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Model turned TV personality Christine, 36, was this week revealed as the latest guest on the ADHD Chatter Podcast.

The mum of three was diagnosed with autisum - a disorder all of her children have as well - and ADHD late on in life when she was 31-years-old and she has gone on to be an autism advocate, publishing two documentaries on the topic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her chat with the podcast host, Alex Partridge, Christine opened up about what it was like being diagnosed with autism and ADHD so late on in her life as well as how the disorders has affected her throughout her life.

In a particularly emotional part of the episode, Christine, who currently stars on the Channel 4 show Celebrity Hunted, touched on some of the most difficult few years of her life - when she was sexually abused between the ages nine to 11 and then raped aged 14.

Christine McGuinness attends the TV Choice Awards 2025 in London on February 10. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

In the episode, Christine said: “9 in 10 autisitic women are most likely to experience some kind of abuse. It may be sexual abuse or physical bause, emotional/mental abuse.

“I was one of those 9 in 10, I was sexually abused. It’s sad, it’s something that is never, ever nice for anybody to talk about. Because of that 9 in 10, it’s so improtant [to talk about it] and that’s why I chose to share that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Podcast host Alex then asks Christine: “If there is somebody listening and that’s happened to them, do you have any advice for somebody like that?”

The Liverpool raised star, who was married to the Boltonian comedian Paddy McGuiness for over a decade, then replied: “Write it down and when you’re ready, share it with somebody that you are really really comfortbale with.

“I didn’t. I didn’t say anything for 15 years and it was only when I did that I got better within myself.”

Reflecting further on the past, Christine then said, as she began to cry: “ I would tell little Christine to just really look after herself and look out for herself.

“I would give her a hug. I’d take her home, keep her safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Lancashire star Cheryl Fergison reflects on her Eastenders career as soap celebrates 40th anniversary

A clip of the interview with Christine was then shared by ADHD Chatter Podcast on Instagram with a caption that read: “ This weeks episode is super emotional and a must watch for every late diagnosed ADHD woman 💚”

Christine too then shared this clip to her story for her 781k followers to see alongside links to the podcast.

ADHD Chatter Podcast is available to stream on all major platforms including Spotify and Apple Music, as well as on Youtube.

Other guests on the show have included former Eastenders actress Martine McCutcheon, reality star Millie Macintosh and TV icon Denise Welsh.