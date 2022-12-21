Christine, 34, opened up to OK! Magazine about her breakup with the Top Gear presenter and their co-parenting arrangements.

They share three children, Penelope, Felicity, and Leo - all of whom have been diagnosed with autism. Christine was diagnosed with the condition herself in 2021.

The English model, 34, who was born in Blackpool but lives in Cheshire, revealed that the children are still unaware of their parent's relationship status.

Christine and Paddy McGuinness

When asked if she had told them about the split, Christine said: "No, not at all, they’re so young. I’m trying to just stick to their normal routine. Take them to school in the morning, pick them up, try to work while they’re at school and take them to after-school clubs and just try to stick to normal life as much as possible."

Despite the heartbreak, the couple have enjoyed their first holiday together with their children since their split.

They took to Instagram to post snaps taken during the family retreat, which included a visit to Santa.

Christine has confirmed that she and Paddy, who is 49, will reunite over the festive period - as that is what the children are used to.

Paddy McGuinness shared snaps on Instagram following a visit to see Santa with the family

"We don’t know what the future holds or how it’s going to be moving forward, but we’ll try to keep things as normal as possible," said Christine.

