Blackpool born star Christine McGuiness and comedy legend Paddy McGuiness prove exes can still be amicable as they celebrate their daughter’s birthday together.

Although the pair are no longer a romantic couple, they do still live together with their nine-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, as well as their youngest Felicity, who turned seven on Sunday, September 10.

On Sunday, Christine, 35, and Paddy, 50, both shared images from Felicty’s birthday celebration on Instagram depicting a rainbow unicorn cake, a dinosaur inflatable slide, rollerblades and plenty of presents.

In Christine’s caption, she wrote: “Felicity, My baby girl seven years old today and owning every part of your big personality proudly just as you should.

"You always stand up for yourself and shout about everything you believe in and your comedic side has the whole family laughing daily

"I know I’m raising one hell of a strong little lady and I love watching you grow.

“Never changed my angel, I love you”

In Paddy's post, he included a video of himself walking out with a cake as everyone sang 'happy birthday' to Felicity, as well as images of himself being rather silly with one of the kid’s toys.

In his caption, Paddy said: “My youngest daughter, Felicity, turned 7 today! A wonderful sunny day filled with cakes, bouncy slides and trampolines!!! Love you my big girl.”

Christine and Paddy wed in June 2011 and announced their split in the summer of 2022, however they still live together in Cheshire.

Speaking to OK about their living situation in April, Christine, who is autistic like their three children, said: “It’s certainly not a long-term or forever plan. It works right now because we’re both so busy and we’re in and out of the home so we tend to swap days and we’ll share.

“It’s much like any parent really – juggling jobs and children. We definitely don’t want to upset them or change anything too quickly, and for me as well. I like slow changes, and we’re alright – we’re family.