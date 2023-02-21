Having suffered a miscarriage last year, Charlotte revealed the happy news on Instagram and through OK! magazine and expressed their rainbow baby joy and how they couldn’t wait for two-year-old son Noah to be a big brother.

The TV personality and reality star, who is the daughter of comedy legend Les Dawson said: “We’ve been keeping a very, very, big secret and we are just over the moon to grow our little ‘fambo.’ ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know how supportive you all have been with my miscarriage last year. It’s been tough since we lost our little cherub but this has been perfect timing for our rainbow baby, can’t wait for Noah to be a big brother.

Charlotte Dawson and Matt Sarsfield

"Obviously after what happened last time, I wanted to try and keep it private and just enjoy the time.

"I can’t believe I’m pregnant again, it’s just a miracle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte, 30, told her followers she was 17 weeks pregnant as she showed off her growing bump.

Speaking to OK! on Instagram, Charlotte explained how she found out she was pregnant at the end of November in the midst of Christmas panto season. She hadn’t been feeling right and went to the chippy to make herself feel better and picked-up a pregnancy test en-route. She told how she left the chips and gravy to go cold though as she did the pregnancy test as soon as they got home, revealing the happiness of a faint line.

Charlotte's Instagram page revealed her pregnancy

Fans soon took to Instagram to congratulate the couple which Charlotte found overwhelming but promised to try and get back to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Messages from the celebrity world included Blackpool’s Christine McGuinness who wrote “Oh my gawd!!! this is beautiful new congratulations.”

And TV presenter Kate Lawler posted: “Yes Chazza! Made up for you guys, congratulations to you all xxx”