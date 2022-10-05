Central Radio, the new local DAB radio station for Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde, was launched on September 1 and offers listeners a wide variety of music from the 70s to present day, plus a wide range of local news, sport and information.

To celebrate its first month Central, which transmits from the top of the iconic Blackpool Tower 24-hours-a-day, has teamed up with popular local holiday firm, The Travel Co-Op, to give the chance for a lucky listener and a guest to jet off for five nights to USA City of Lights, Las Vegas.

Nathan Hill, boss of Central Radio Station in Blackpool

Entry to the competition is free, and can be done by downloading the Central Radio mobile app for Apple or Android and clicking the competitions tab.

Entries are open until the end of October, and full terms and conditions can be found at www.central.radio .

The Travel Co-Op, which includes branches in Cleveleys and Fleetwood, will also become primary sponsors of the station’s flagship show, ‘Central Radio Breakfast with Danny Matthews’.

Nathan Hill, Central Radio Station director, says the response to the new service has been overwhelming and added: "We’re only four weeks into our launch and we’ve grown rapidly, with the buzz around what we’re offering to the local community there for all to see.

Danny Matthews and Martin Emery in the Central Radio studio

“These are exciting times for broadcasting in our town.”

Managing Director of The Travel Co-Op, David McDonald, adds: ‘’Vegas is a genuine ‘bucket list’ holiday destination, and we’re delighted to be able to provide such a prize for a lucky listener to win.

‘’Central Radio very much aligns with the ethos of our brand, in providing a first-class service for our customers and supporting our local community.”

Central Radio can be found by rescanning your DAB+ radio, as well as via a dedicated mobile app and website.