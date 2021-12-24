Blackpool's Big Ryan out delivering gifts for Christmas
Prolific Blackpool fundraiser Big Ryan Smith took on a Santa role by dropping off presents for families in need across the resort.
Ryan, 36, of Harrowside, was joined by pals who helped him deliver the gifts, including toys donated by businessman Spencer Brown, of Gold Star Promotions.
Ryan dropped off the presents and items of food at addresses where families are struggling.
He said: "We just wanted to make sure that kids who may not get much on Christmas Day may have a bit extra.
"I'd like to thank everyone who helped me, including Spencer Brown and my mates."
Helping Ryan deliver the goodies were pals Tony Wilson, Mark Alder.
Meanwhile another pal, Martin Hudson, donated some mince pies and chocolates when Big Ryan also dropped off festive goodies at the Harbour mental health unit in Blackpool.
Ryan added: "If you help to cheer people up, it cheers you up too."