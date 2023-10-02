Youngsters from Blackpool are rehearsing for a dazzling ice show which will be staged for most of December as part of an 80 year tradition.

Charity group BIDCA (Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association) has been staging these spectacular shows since the 1940s and only two years have missed – during the Covid lockdown.

Where is the show on - and when?

This year they are back again with Alice Through the Look Glass on Ice - the Return to Wonderland, which is being staged at the Pleasure Beach Arena from December 9 to 26 (Boxing Day).

BIDCA have been staging ice shows in Blackpool for more than 80 years and this year's production is Alice Through the Looking Glass

The opening night show on December 9 is at 5pm but there are varied performance times during the entire run, including 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm.

The talented youngsters, aged four to 18, not only perform breathtaking routines on the ice but bring these classic stories to life, attired in brilliant costumes and performing to catchy, popular songs.

They will be creating their own version of Lewis Carroll’s classic story, which is a follow-up to Alice in Wonderland and show Alice again enters a fantastical world, this time by climbing through a mirror.

Nancy Holyhead (Captain Hook) with Evie Ashton (Peter Pan) in the BIDCA production of Peter Pan. Photo: Steve Smith

Money which BIDCA raises will go towards good children’s causes on the Fylde coast, such as Brian House Children’s Hospice, Boathouse Youth and various primary school projects

The youngsters in the show are meeting at least twice a week to rehearse the sparkling show, under the guidance of the choreography team and co-directors Kerry Ashton and Simon Davies.

What they say

Sarah Holyhead, child welfare officer for BIDCA, said: “Rehearsals have started and everyone’s excited about the new show.

“These shows are truly magical and some of the routines on ice are truly breathtaking.

"Apart from one performer from Blackburn, all the rest of our cast are from the Blackpool area.

“The children know they are helping other children who are less fortunate and that gives another dimension to the production.

"There are still local people who don’t know about these shows so we’re trying to get the message out there!”

Tickets for the production cost £12.50 each.