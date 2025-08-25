Blackpool's Beach House announces special event for the Illuminations Switch On
On Friday, August 29, the iconic Blackpool Illuminations will be switched on as part of an event featuring performances from Olly Murs, Louisa Johnson and Toploader, as well as a host of talented locals.
Whilst the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On is free to attend, tickets have all now been allocated.
Thankfully for those unable to get their hands on some tickets, The Beach House on Blackpool’s famaous promenade has this week announced it will be hosting it’s very own Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party, offering you a view of the main event from the comfort of their swanky venue.
Taking to Instagram, the venue wrote: “ We’d like to announce ‘Starlight: Illuminations Concert Party’ ✨
“Date: 29th August - Blackpool Illuminations Switch On
“Reservations: From 4.30pm
“All reservations gain guaranteed access to the concert & an additional FREE Beach House gift 🎶
“Call Us on 01253 749899 or head over to our website linked in the bio to book!
“Keep your eyes peeled for another announcement soon 👀”