Blackpool's basking in the heatwave

Here are some images from around Blackpool as folk basked in the heatwave for the second day running on Tuesday.

By Tony Durkin
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 4:35 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 4:45 pm

The beach was understandably a favourite destination as temperatures on the west coast climbed well into the 30s Celsius by he middle of Tuesday, even higher than the highest mark 24 hours earlier.

Our photographer KELVIN STUTTARD was out and about in the resort capturing how visitors and residents alike were making the most – ior the best in some cases – of the conditions.

1. Relaxing on the sands

Paria, Indianna, Rocco and Porchia Connolly enjoying Blackpool's central beach on Tuesday

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. All decked out

Michelle McCann, Cara McCann and Ellis Mullan enjoying Blackpool beach in deck chairs

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Refreshment's a must

Kira Matthews and Zak Stewart enjoy a snow cone to cool down on Blackpool Promenade. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. A cooling paddle

The opportunity to take to the sea was very welcome when the temperature was such a Big One. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

