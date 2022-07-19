The beach was understandably a favourite destination as temperatures on the west coast climbed well into the 30s Celsius by he middle of Tuesday, even higher than the highest mark 24 hours earlier.
Our photographer KELVIN STUTTARD was out and about in the resort capturing how visitors and residents alike were making the most – ior the best in some cases – of the conditions.
1. Relaxing on the sands
Paria, Indianna, Rocco and Porchia Connolly enjoying Blackpool's central beach on Tuesday
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. All decked out
Michelle McCann, Cara McCann and Ellis Mullan enjoying Blackpool beach in deck chairs
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Refreshment's a must
Kira Matthews and Zak Stewart enjoy a snow cone to cool down on Blackpool Promenade. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. A cooling paddle
The opportunity to take to the sea was very welcome when the temperature was such a Big One. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard