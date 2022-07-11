3. Niamh, seven, Orla, three, and Ava Worthington, 11, making toys for monkeys

The zoo was proposed by former Dudley Zoo manager Cyril Grace following the closure of the Blackpool Tower Zoo in 1969. Other suggestions for the East Park Drive site include a horseracing track, a speedway, a Formula 1 circuit and even a Disney World - which came close to becoming a reality before being dropped at the last minute due to pressure from other attractions in the town.

Photo: Wes Holmes