It has been 50 years since Blackpool Zoo opened for the first time on a rainy July 6, 1972. Since then, the 32-acre attraction has become a sanctuary for several endangered species, a fierce advocate for environmentalism, and one of the resort’s most beloved tourist traps.
The bird arena was transformed into a buzzing hub of activity throughout the weekend, with young guests being invited to make feeding cups full of tasty treats and toys for meerkats, monkeys, lemurs and tapirs.
Blackpool zookeeper Lauren Shields
Mabel Inainayah Patel, three, painting with dad Mubeen and zookeeper Harry Handford
The site on which the zoo now stands started life as an airport - the original air traffic control tower still stands overlooking the camel paddock. It is now used as keeper accommodation and the meeting point for history talks that take people on a journey through the years dating back to 1931.
3. Niamh, seven, Orla, three, and Ava Worthington, 11, making toys for monkeys
The zoo was proposed by former Dudley Zoo manager Cyril Grace following the closure of the Blackpool Tower Zoo in 1969. Other suggestions for the East Park Drive site include a horseracing track, a speedway, a Formula 1 circuit and even a Disney World - which came close to becoming a reality before being dropped at the last minute due to pressure from other attractions in the town.
4. Riley, eight, and Peyton Evans, nine
Blackpool Zoo was opened on July 6 1972 by Animal Magic presenter Johnny Morris, wh rode through the gates on a elephant accompanied by the Mayor in a Rolls-Royce.
To begin with, the zoo housed two Asian elephants, three white rhinos, two giraffes, sea lions, gorillas, chimpanzees, orang-utans, lions and two giant tortoises.
