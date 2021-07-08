Blackpool youngster's hair-raising bid to help two charities

Little Samet is doing his bit for two good causes

Samet Gümüştekin , aged five, is known for his luxuriously long locks but his parents say it will soon be time to get them shorn.

Mum Kerry, 36, of Watson Road in South Shore, thought it would be a shame to waste his hair when she knew there was a charity, the Little Princess Trust who could make good use of it.

Little Princess Trust is a charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment​ ..

And at the same time Kerry decided to set up a fundraising page to raise some funds - and awareness - of the UK Sepsis Trust charity.

Samet, who attends Thames Primary School, is excited that he will be able to help both charities.

Semet said: "When I get my haircut it's going to help people."

Mum of four Kerry, whose husband Mehmet, 50, runs the Seagulls Nest Cafe on Dean Street, said: "I've been wanting to help the sepsis charity for a while because two of us in our family were seriously ill with that condition.

"Our son 11 year old son Hari was ill with it as a baby and it could have been much more serious if I hadn't realised something was wrong and got him medical help on time.

"The doctor noticed he had a temperature and a raised heartbeat and rushed him to hospital."

And Kerry herself was ill with a similar condition eight years ago and was also rushed to hospital with pneumonia after suffering flu-like symptoms.

Sepsis occurs when the body has an unusually severe response to an infection.

During sepsis, the immune system releases chemicals into the blood which triggers widespread inflammation that can lead to organ damage.

The UK Sepsis Trust aims to stop preventable deaths from sepsis.

Kerry, who moved with her family to Blackpool from Alverchurch, Worcestershire six years ago, added: "It can be treated, the important thing is to catch it in time."