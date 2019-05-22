Blackpool women fund-raise to support poor communities in Nepal and Uganda with VSO

Two Blackpool women are raising money to support their voluntary work in two third world countries.

Courtney Thompson, 18, will travel to Nepal on June 4 with international development organisation VSO, as part of the UK government funded International Citizen Service (ICS) programme.

Courtney Thompson

Meanwhile, Tylah Winston, has already flown to Uganda to support a project tackling poverty, where she will be volunteering with the VSO for three months.

Both women will work with young volunteers to help lift poor communities out of poverty and will live with a host family to gain a better understanding of the challenges people face. For their trips, they each need to raise £800 for VSO.

Courtney, a student at Blackpool sixth form, said: “I have already completed many fund-raising tasks, and am hoping to exceed my target on my just giving page in the last few weeks and spread awareness about my work. I’ve already raised £600 from cake sales, mountain works and ladies pamper nights.

“I’m really looking forward to travelling to Nepal and getting stuck in. I’m working on a sexual health project, so I’m hoping I can help young people make more informed decisions and keep themselves safe. I’m most excited about meeting the Nepalese volunteers I’ll be working alongside, as it’ll be so interesting to find out what life is like for young people there.”

Tylah, who works for Blackpool utilities company TUCOE, said: “I organised an online raffle on Facebook, involving local business who have all donated prizes for it and did a bake sale at my old school - Unity College. I also gave a presentation at my local rotary club about what my program will involve to see if they would help in any way in supporting my fund-raising. I’m hoping I can help young people gain the essential skills they need for employability and improve their livelihoods.”

To support Tylah visit www.justgiving.com/tylahwinston or to support Courtney visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Courtney-Thompson7

Felicity Morgan, Director of ICS at VSO, said: “Tylah and Courtney will be joining thousands of other ICS volunteers who are doing amazing work around the world, every day. We’re incredibly proud that UK aid is supporting young Brits to bring about positive change in some of the world’s poorest communities. As an organisation working on the frontline against poverty, VSO sees how people across Britain play an important role in delivering UK aid. From the NHS and Army helping end the Ebola crisis, to the millions who generously donate, and the contribution we all make through taxes, together we are all making the world a fairer, safer place.”



To find out more about ICS, or to apply, visit www.volunteerics.org.