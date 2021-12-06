Zowie Sinclair says the saucer-shaped object was caught on camera as it appeared above the beach opposite Coral Island at 8.41pm on Saturday, October 30.

The 37-year-old mum said she and a friend had taken a stroll down to the seafront that evening, but the pair hadn't spotted anything unusual in the night sky.

But later on, after looking at pictures she had taken on her phone, Zowie was startled to notice a strange silver object suspended in the sky above the beach.

The beach was busy with gulls at the time and one of the sea birds can be seen gliding through the air above the sands, close to the larger, mystery object.

But Zowie, who has an interest in UFOs, does not believe the object to be a bird nor a drone. Instead, she believes the object might be of extraterrestrial origin.

She said: "When I noticed it, I felt like I needed to share it because I couldn't believe what I was seeing.

"Me and my friend decided to go and take her three-year-old daughter for a walk down Blackpool front to the arcades and thought we would go and look where the sea was, so we walked down to the beach and sat on the steps, this was opposite Coral Island.

A close-up shot of the strange silver object photographed by Zowie Sinclair in the sky above Blackpool beach, near Coral Island on October 30

"I decided to take a picture but it was dark and couldn't really see anything, so I put my phone on night mode and took the picture.

"We never noticed anything at the time, and neither did anybody else. I definitely don't think it was a drone because there was no sound and we didn't see anything.

"I feel like the shape and how bright it is points to it definitely being a UFO. The beach was really quiet at the time too and we didn't hear or notice anything.

"I'm not sure what other people will think, but to me, looking at it again, it looks like it could be spinning. That might be why there appears to be light waves reflecting off the disc shape?

"I've never seen a UFO but I've always wanted too and I can't believe I might have caught one on my phone by accident.

"I can't believe how close I was when taking this picture without realising it was there. It just amazes me as I really do believe in UFOs and I'd love to know if anyone else has seen something similar?"

Zowie is eager to hear from any Gazette readers who might have witnessed anything unusual in the skies over Blackpool recently...