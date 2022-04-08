Blackpool welcomes first Ukrainian refugee family to the resort

The South Shore resident welcomed the family of five late on Tuesday after they had faced a long journey from France.

Like millions of Ukrainians, the family which includes a grandmother and a couple along with their two young daughters ages five and four months had to leave their home and families in order to escape the war.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme allows people and organisations in the UK to bring Ukrainians to safety by offering them a home – including those with no family ties to the UK.

The Ukrainian flag flies above Blackpool Town Hall

Individual sponsors are asked to provide homes or a spare room rent-free for as long as they are able, with a minimum stay of six months. In return, they will receive £350 per month.

Under this scheme people have access to public services, work and benefits.

Cllr Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, Public Safety, Highways and Transport, was on hand to welcome the family to Blackpool on Wednesday afternoon.

He said: “I was honoured to welcome this family to Blackpool and thanks to the generosity of a resident, they now have a safe haven in our town.

“Blackpool has always been an open and welcoming place so it is heart-warming to see residents helping others in their hour of need.

“The Homes for Ukraine scheme offers a lifeline to those who have been forced to flee and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has offered support so far.

“We are aware that many Ukrainians have been supported by their families across the Fylde Coast and we want to ensure that all new arrivals to our town from Ukraine have the appropriate support.

“Our team have been making contact with all of our identified sponsors who are linked with guests as soon as the information is shared with us and are here to help with all of the checks that are needed, and supporting them as guests arrive.”

Latest figures reveal that 14 visas have been issued in Blackpool under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

A fortnight ago, Poulton man Max Frost and his partner welcomed a 26-year-old Ukrainian man called Vlad to their home. Mr Frost travelled to the Ukrainian border on an aid mission where he met Vlad.

Many Ukrainians have been sponsored by their families across the Fylde Coast and although the Family Visa scheme is different, the support that the council is putting in place for the displaced Ukrainian communities to come together and access information, advice and support will be available to people who have come through this route as well as the Homes for Ukraine visa route.

The Ukrainian flag is flying above the Town Hall as a symbol of Blackpool Council’s welcome and solidarity with the people of Ukraine.