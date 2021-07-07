Blackpool Victoria Hospital's NHS 73rd birthday treat was a cakewalk for Fylde youngster
A Fylde schoolboy was crowned the winner of a competition to design Blackpool Victoria Hospital's birthday cake, in celebration of 73 years since the NHS was founded.
Thomas Ryan, eight, from Kirkham, designed the winning entry and saw his cake brought to life by Chorley firm Dead Good Bakes.
The cake design competition was open to all Fylde coast youngsters between the ages of four and 11, and Ribby with Wrea Endowed CE Primary School pupil Thomas was crowned the winner.
The competition was part of a national outpouring of gratitude and appreciation for the NHS heroes who have been through an intense and difficult year with the pandemic.
It was also in conjunction with the national NHS Big Tea campaign, which aimed to bring people together to raise money for NHS charities as it celebrated its 73rd year.
Thomas said his design was based on the "bright colours of the NHS rainbow," and he had included "every sugary thing he could think of," including chocolate, candy floss and sweets.
Thomas' mum Emily said the youngster had put "a lot of time and thought" into his winning creation, and Carly Meehan from Dead Good Bakes added: "It’s always good to
support local charities, especially as it’s the Vic, somewhere all my family have been to and used.”
Donations can still be made to the NHS Big Tea campaign via its website.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here