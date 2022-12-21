The Sewing Institute in Ansdell gathered a group of volunteers from across the Fylde coast to give up their time to make Christmas scrub tops for staff on Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Armed with festive fabric, their trusty sewing machines and a huge sprinkling of Christmas joy, the generous volunteers made 50 themed scrub tops plus matching scrunchies and bobbles for the nursing team who care for the area’s most poorly babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Plumbley, from The Sewing Institute on Woodlands Road, said: "A few weeks ago I got a request to sew Christmas scrub tops for Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s NICU for their amazing nursing team to wear over the festive period.

Sarah Heydon (neonatal sister), Gillian Jackson (nursery nurse), Sarah Steward (practice development sister), and Julie Kearney (matron) wearing the festive scrubs at Blackpool Victoria Hospital's neonatal unit

"There’s never a ‘good’ time to be in NICU, but over Christmas it must be especially awful so to provide some extra cheer throughout the ward to the families of babies there and to the staff working over the festivities, I didn’t even hesitate to say yes.

"When the request came it was ‘to see how much we would charge’, but I know our amazing community of sewing and I was confident I could rope in some volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have been blown away with the support we have had in cutting, ironing, overlocking and sewing. How we have pulled together as sewers across Blackpool and beyond has been amazing!"

Lucy had calculated it would cost £350 to cover the price of the fabric, so they carried out some fund-raising alongside the scrub making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Plumbley , from The Sewing Institute, handing over the scrubs to Sarah Steward, practice development sister at Blackpool Victoria Hospital's neonatal unit

She added: “We raised £175 selling bobbles made from the scrap fabric from cutting the scrub tops in one week. Then I got a call from the Freemasons in St Annes who had heard what we’d been doing and matched the money so there will be no cost for the 45 strong team on the ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am lost for words at the kindness of people and blown away by our community. Thank you to everyone who has helped in every little way!

“Between our team of 28 volunteers we made 50 festive scrub tops plus matching scrunchies and bobbles for the NICU team. It has been a pleasure to be a part of something so special; it’s been a real community effort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scrubs and matching accessories were dropped off at the NICU by some of the sewing volunteers in the run up to Christmas, when they got chance to meet the nurses on the unit.

Spreading festive cheer by making Christmas scrubs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Kearney, matron on the NICU, said: "We can't thank these amazing ladies enough. The scrubs were a real morale booster for the team but also for families during what can be a difficult time when a baby in the neonatal unit isn't well enough to go home on Christmas Day."

The Sewing Institute, previously The Vintage Sewing Bunny, was established in July 2015 by Lucy who is a qualified textiles teacher and sewing enthusiast. It offers a range of fabric and haberdashery alongside dress making, sewing and craft workshops. The studio is open Monday and Wednesday from 12pm until 4pm; Friday from 10am until 2pm; and Saturday from 10am until 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Busy sewing bees at The Sewing Institute in Ansdell

The volunteers made 50 scrub tops as well as bobbles and scrunchies

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteers gave up their time for cutting, ironing, overlocking and sewing the scrubs

The scrubs were made at The Sewing Institute's studio in Ansdell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hard at work