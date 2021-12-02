Blackpool Victoria Hospital boss makes statement to staff after man charged with sex assaults

Hernando Puno, 51, of Layton, Blackpool, is accused of carrying out the assaults on the site between November 2012 and March 2021.

The Gazette revealed yesterday that Puno, who has been suspended by the hospital, had been charged with nine counts of sexual assault against seven women.

Police said the charges follow their investigation into allegations of mistreatment and neglect on the hospital’s stroke unit, although the inquiry was not linked to the ongoing investigation into these allegations.

Police have charged a man in relation to sexual assaults at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Meanwhile, a murder investigation into the death of Valerie Kneale is continuing separately to the latest developments.

Mr Puno, who has been released on police bail, is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on January 4.

Trish Armstrong-Child, chief executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has sent a statement to staff members in relation to the charges against Mr Puno.

The email stated: "I wanted to contact you personally with what I know will be a distressing update connected to the police investigation focused on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Trish Armstrong-Child sent an email to staff

"The Trust has fully co-operated with police colleagues throughout and continues to do so.

"Whilst it is a source of huge distress for colleagues, we remain committed to finding the truth and I continue to urge anyone with any information to come forward and tell the police what they know.

"In the meantime, I want to tell you that the team has done everything possible to ensure patients are safe and families should be reassured about the quality of care.

"The Trust also continues to support staff dealing with this extremely distressing news. I will provide more information as appropriate."