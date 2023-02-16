Blackpool: Ukrainian artist launches fine art exhibition of seascape paintings at Hive Arts and Coffee
A Ukrainian artist has opened an exhibition in Blackpool inspired by her love of the sea, and you can see them at Hive Arts and Coffee until March 01, 2023.
Anna Ravliuc- Bloomfield’s last collection of paintings was inspired by war and the horrors happening to her homeland.
But now she has traded this for serene fine art seascapes, which she hopes will encourage ‘soul relaxation’ while they are displayed at Hive Coffee House in Blackpool
Anna, who moved to Blackpool in 2019, had already got everything ready for her exhibition. But a last-minute idea led her to create a series of brand new paintings, all done within the last month.
She was inspired during a visit to the cafe on Church Street.
She said: “[I saw people] enjoy the atmosphere - the service, people, the warmth indoors. I realized that today's people want more than good food. It’s a moment of rest, of inner joy.
That's when I realized the pictures must be in harmony with this, to help the person to relax, to be calmer, more peaceful.”
Called The Girl And The Sea, Anna’s latest set of fine art paintings are mostly inspired by her trips to the beach, with daughter Irina Rojin.
She added: “I'm fascinated by the sea, every time I look at it, it's as if I'm seeing it for the first time. I’ve painted the sea, as I see it, with warm water and the velvet beach, with sapphire blue and emerald green colours. A shore with white or golden sand, which tenderly responds to the touch, or a quiet, friendly shore, which preserves the scent of vacation. Rosy sunrise and royal purple sunset...through the painting, you can imagine new places and pleasant feelings.”