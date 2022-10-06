The famous Blackpool ‘lights’ burst back into life last month and will now now add an extra sparkle the town’s much-loved Golden Mile right through until January.

With the ever-popular illuminations bringing a lot of people to the coast, to keep traffic moving Blackpool Transport will be diverting some of its bus routes in the town centre during the evenings.

When are the buses being diverted?

With the nights now drawing in even more, Blackpool Transport have brought in changes to certain bus routes to accommodate the Illuminations traffic in the evenings

From Monday October 3 every day until Sunday October 23, buses will divert from 6pm.From Monday October 24 every day until Saturday November 5, buses will divert from 5pm.

The diversions may see a change to where people normally catch their bus so customers are being asked to make sure to check the stopping locations list so they can be in the right place for their journey.

Which buses are affected and how?

Services 2, 2C, 18 and 20 will be unaffected by these diversions and will run as normal.

Blackpool Illuminations have been extended until January 2023

Trams will run throughout the illuminations but do get busy in the evenings.

However, the following services will be affected:

Service 1:

Service 1 will begin and end on Queen Street in Blackpool town centre, instead of Starr Gate, and will only run between Blackpool and Fleetwood.

Services 3 and 4:

During the above dates, services 3 and 4 will be diverting in the Bispham area to avoid congestion along the promenade.

Services 3 and 4 to Cleveleys will use their normal route to Warbreck Drive before diverting via Cavendish Road and Devonshire Road. Service 3 will return to its normal route in Bispham Village and service 4 will return to it's normal route on Norcliffe Road.

Services towards Mereside Tesco will divert via Devonshire Road and Cavendish Road before returning to normal route on Warbreck Drive.

Services 5, 6 and 7 northbound:

To avoid congestion on Central Drive these services will head into the town centre via Condor Square, Park Road and Church Street. There will be a temporary stop in St Johns Square for the 5, 6 and 7 close to West Coast Rock Cafe.

Services 5, 6 and 7 southbound:

Coming into town these services will divert from Talbot Road, using Cookson Street (temporary stop outside Post Office) and using Reads Avenue and Park Road to resume service at Central Drive.

Services 9 and 14:

Both services can be caught from St Johns Square (outside Co-op) where these services will terminate and begin. From here both services will continue normal route at Talbot Road.

Services 11 and 17

There is a change to where the services 11 and 17 will stop in the town centre due to heavy traffic. Service 11 will divert away from the promenade using Rigby Road and Ansdell Road where both services will travel into the town centre via Condor Square and Park Road If you are catching services 11 or 17 to Lytham you will be able to catch your services from St John's Square.

