Blackpool Transport bosses plead with customers to not overcrowd trams and buses

Blackpool Transport has responded after pictures of overcrowded trams and buses were shared on social media.

The foirm said the trams have been 'extremely busy' due the recent surge in tourists back to the area.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: "We are aware that recently our trams have been extremely busy following the unprecedented influx of visitors to the resort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses don't want trams and buses to be overcrowded

"Operationally we deployed every available resource to manage the number of customers travelling with us at the time. As per government guidance we have processes and measures in place to help protect our staff and our customers, but we need customers to work with us to keep themselves and others safe.

"We ask customers to only board the tram if they feel safe to do so and it is an impossible task for our teams to remove customers from the tram once they have boarded.

"This is an issue across all modes of public transport including trains, all of which are operating under conditions where demand exceeds capacity at peak times."

The company said it has provided extra buses and encouraged customers to take the bus during the busiest times but bosses said that customers 'will not do this'.

The spokesman added: "The capacity limit of 70 customers is our preferred limit to maintain a safe travelling environment and wherever possible until at least June 21 we will be advising customers to keep to this number.

"We have operated with one conductor since January 2021 and have recruited seasonal conductors to boost the on-board number to two conductors from mid-June 2021. This date is a month before the start of English school holidays and will enable staff to check tickets.

"We are implementing a number of additional measures in the coming weeks to continue to play our role in keeping everybody as safe as possible when travelling.

"We have operated with one conductor since January 2021 and have recruited seasonal conductors to boost the on-board number to two conductors from mid-June 2021. This date is a month before the start of English school holidays and will enable staff to check tickets.

"We are implementing a number of additional measures in the coming weeks to continue to play our role in keeping everybody as safe as possible when travelling.