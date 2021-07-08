Blackpool trams and buses face mask policy expected to be dropped for 19 July

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier this week to relax Covid-19 regulations for the so-called ‘Freedom Day’.

Blackpool Transport has said it has already drafted its intentions for July 19 and if a Government briefing on Monday confirms the date will go ahead it, the firm will roll out the new policy.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said capacity on the resort’s buses and trams will be increased.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Face masks will not be required on buses and trams soon

The said: “On buses, we will start to use all forward facing seats which will increase capacity close to 100 per cent.

“On trams, we will increase capacity but we will still place ambassadors at the majority of our busier tram platforms to help with queue management and avoid overcrowding. This means that in the short term, tram capacity will increase but we will still monitor the number of people trying to board.”

Face coverings will become a recommendation in line with government guidance but should this change, the company ‘will react accordingly’.

The spokesman added: “Our teams will continue to wear a face covering in enclosed spaces when not behind a safety screen as part of company policy to continue to do our bit to protect our teams and others around us.”

The frequency of Blackpool’s trams will also be increasing to up to every seven minutes from this Sunday between Starr Gate and Little Bispham.

Trams to Fleetwood will still be running every 15 minutes for the time being.