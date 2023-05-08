Crowds gather to watch Blackpool Tower's lazer show as part of the Light up the Nation project for the Coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Dave Nelson

Crowds flocked to last night’s free screening of the Coronation Concert from Windsor Castle from 8pm, streamed on to a screen on the Tower Festival Headland with specially-lit bespoke illuminations for the occasion.

The grand finale to Blackpool’s day of celebration was an interactive light show on The Blackpool Tower, as part of the the Lighting Up The Nation project.

The Tower was specially chosen from a small number of key locations across the UK – and the display certainly didn’t disappoint.