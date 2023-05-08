Blackpool Tower's dazzling display as part of national light show for the Coronation of King Charles III
Iconic Blackpool Tower certainly played its part in the nation’s celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III.
Crowds flocked to last night’s free screening of the Coronation Concert from Windsor Castle from 8pm, streamed on to a screen on the Tower Festival Headland with specially-lit bespoke illuminations for the occasion.
The grand finale to Blackpool’s day of celebration was an interactive light show on The Blackpool Tower, as part of the the Lighting Up The Nation project.
The Tower was specially chosen from a small number of key locations across the UK – and the display certainly didn’t disappoint.
Other locations across the UK were Sheffield, Newcastle, Gateshead, Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff and the Eden Project in Cornwall, where there was a spectacular drone show which lit up the sky.