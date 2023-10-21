One of the leading actors at the Blackpool Tower dungeon has shared some tips about scary make-up for Halloween.

Katie Buchanan has revealed her fearsome five-step routine on how to become truly terrifying in the run-up to the haunting season.

Step One: As pale as a ghost!

Katie: “The first thing I do when applying my make-up at The Dungeons is to make myself look as pale as possible.

Tower Dungeon actor Katie Buchanan's makeup tips for Halloween

"Use a white foundation to make it look like you’ve not seen the sun in years!”

Step Two: Become the undead!

Katie: “For step two, grab a brown eye shadow or contour and hollow out your eye sockets, temples, cheek bones and jaw line. You want to make yourself seem as gaunt, eerie and tiresome as possible.”

Step Three: Not for the faint-hearted

Katie: “Next up, it’s time to prepare for the plague. You’ll need some red and purple colouring, for this you can use face paint of even lipstick to create little circles on your face for the base of buboes. The top tip from the original Plague Doctor himself is to smudge the circles out with your fingers to create the best illusion.”

Step Four: The dreaded buboes

Katie: “Following this, using eyelash glue, make some small bumps over the circles you have created and leave to dry – it’s that simple to look that hideous!”

Step Five: The fearsome finish!

Katie: “Finally, use eyeshadow or contour in the creases of your eyelids, smile lines and chin – but beware you will be transformed into a blood-curdling plague patient!”

This October, the Home of Halloween – The Blackpool Tower Dungeon is taking things to the next level with its series of spooktacular shows!

The Blackpool Tower Dungeon

This October, The Blackpool Tower Dungeon is inviting guests to their scariest show yet!

Running now until the November 5 2023, visitors will come face to face with the Grim Reaper- also known as the angel of death.

Those brave enough to enter the depths of the dungeons will learn about Edward Kelley and his GRIM research, and the top secret of how to cheat death will be revealed!