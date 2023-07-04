Blackpool to welcome Jolly Good Fish & Chips Hotel to the resort - with free fish, chips & peas to visitors

The Jolly Good Fish & Chips Hotel will offer free fish, chips and peas to visitors for one weekend only.

From noon until 8pm on both Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, punters will be invited to enjoy a free portion of the British culinary staple in a unique ‘dining experience’ at the prototype hotel at 131 Bond Street while playing bingo, or take their food away to enjoy along the promenade.

The idea was born from research commissioned by Gala Bingo on what makes the perfect day at the seaside.

A survey of 2,000 adults painted a picture of exactly what goes into a joyful day out by the sea with fish and chips named as one of the favourite things.

Watching the waves roll in, and boats bobbing in the harbour also ranked amongst the most enjoyable activities.

A spokesperson from Gala Bingo said: "We understand that the summer and the seaside bring joy to many Brits with fish and chips being a favourite food to enjoy beside the sea.

"And this research shows how food and the seaside are inextricably linked.

"The Jolly Good Fish & Chip Hotel will encapsulate the very best bits of Britain and encourage Brits to find the little joys in life."

There’s something for everyone

The study also found 55 per cent of adults prefer to create little moments of joy at their seaside break - with a handful of smaller treats to fill the day rather than focussing the day on one big attraction.

Top reasons for this include there being something for everyone (52 per cent), the fun lasting longer, (45 per cent) and the days seem to go on longer (40 per cent).

Other things Brits find joyful about a day by the beach are hiking up and down sand dunes (29 per cent) and sunbathing on a sunny day (26 per cent).

Nearly one in four (24 per cent) love playing on the 2p machines - for the opportunity to win loads of coins - and the same amount even like the sound of seagulls wheeling overhead.

The research also showed 64 per cent would like to live by the seaside.

More than seven in 10 (72 per cent) think British beaches can make a person just as happy as those found anywhere else in the world.

However, only 15 per cent of beach visitors admit they always dip their toes in for a paddle or a swim when they do visit the seaside in the UK.

But 64 per cent believe a day at the seaside simply isn't complete without a savoury delight from the nearest chippy.

And 68 per cent even think fish and chips taste better when enjoyed by the ocean, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Gala Bingo's spokesperson added: "Readers of a certain generation will remember parents and grandparents never setting foot on the sand without a piping hot flask of tea.

"These recollections from the seaside show that just a little bit of joy can become a treasured memory for the rest of your life.

"Our Jolly Good Fish & Chip Hotel is opening its doors to seaside goers, in Blackpool, for one weekend only, on the 8-9th July, where visitors will be served free portions of fish, chips & peas."

Inspired by the iconic bingo call “33, fish, chips and peas,” The Jolly Good Fish & Chip Hotel aims to help build community spirit in the UK, by bringing people together to enjoy little moments of joy this summer.

Top 10 things that go into a joyful day by the sea

1 Watching the waves roll in

2 A walk on the pier

3 Take away fish and chips wrapped in paper

4 Watching the sun set over the ocean

5 A 99 ice cream (with a flake)

6 Taking in the general soundscape of noises you only hear at the sea

7 Spending time with friends

8 Looking at the boats in the harbour

9 A picnic