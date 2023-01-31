The 26 mile walk, which will be held on Saturday, April 1, will start at Blackpool sea front and finish at Buckshaw Village, with an after party at the Spinners. A JustGiving page has been set up by family friend Kimberley Everett in the hope of raising £5,000 which would go towards Brain Tumour Research and Royal Manchester Children's Hospital where Indie has been treated.

18 months ago little Indie was diagnosed with a large low grade (slow growing) glioma brain tumour and severe hydrocephalus which is a build up of fluid on the brain. Her parents Danielle and Danny have been there through every step of her gruelling chemo treatment and despite their worlds falling apart, they are trying their best to turn their heartbreak into something positive and worthwhile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indie's mum Danielle told the Post last year: "We spent 13 days in hospital where Indie was operated on to fit a shunt, port for chemo and take a biopsy. While there Indie began chemotherapy - this course is due to last until 2023. After that they will see how quickly the tumor begins to grow again and restart chemo. Having a low grade glioma is treated as a chronic illness rather than something that can be cured. Indie has lost most of her eye sight in the left eye and the right eye is deteriorating due to the tumor being on the optic nerve."

Family and friends of five-year-old Indie Thomas from Chorley who has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour will once again undertake a walk starting at Blackpool to Chorley on Saturday, April 1, help raise funds to fund a cure

Last year family and friends of Indie, a former Duke Street pupil, took part in a fundraising 24 mile walk from Blackpool to Chorley and raised £5,000 for The Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Kimberley added: "We are walking from Blackpool to Chorley to raise awareness and as much money as possible. It will be 26 miles and take us about 10 hours but we are determined! Anytime we think our bodies are hurting we will think of brave Indie and we will keep on going. This year we want to raise £5k for both the amazing Royal Manchester Children's Hospital who have been incredible for both Indie and her family during this difficult time and also Brain Tumour Research to support long-term research and ultimately find a cure. Every two hours someone is diagnosed with a brain tumour in England and only 12 per cent of brain tumour patients survive beyond five years of their diagnosis. Together let's try and change these statistics and support Indie and all of the patients and families battling this diagnosis every minute of every day."

Other fundraisers have included a sponsored walk, a head shave, winter wonderland markets, an Easter Concert and a skydive. Anything raised goes towards supporting Indie, whether it is contributing towards the fuel to RMCH, arts and craft projects for her during her treatment, adapting the family’s home to meet her ever changing needs and family days out so they can continue to make happy memories.

Family and friends of Indie pictured last year on a sponsored walk from Blackpool to Chorley

If you would like to make a contribution CLICK HERE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad