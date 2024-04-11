Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 15-year-old pupil of Armfield Academy, South Shore will be involved in the International Cheer Union (ICU) World Cheerleading Championships, the Dance Worlds and the Dance Summits, the very highest level in cheerleading, and Sophia is believed to be the first Blackpool girl to compete in all three competitions

The performances will be shown live on the Olympic Channel and broadcast all over the world.

Sophia dances at Red Hot Flames in Manchester, training three times a week, sometimes more if there is extra training. She does her homework and GCSE revision while mum Lynette drives her there.

The teenager is competing at ICU with Team England Special Abilities Unified Pom Team. Sophia is a unified partner on the team made up of disabled and non-disabled athletes competing together –a first for England, with all those involved making history.

At The Dance Worlds, she is competing with her senior team Red Hot Flames, who have just become National Champions and won a partial paid bid to compete at Dance Worlds 2025. Her Junior team, Red Hot Ignite are competing at The Dance Summits. All the athletes are self funded and have been fundraising since last year.