Shamack, 41, will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the opening of what is now called the Inkden Tattoo Studio, based on the corner of Coronation Street and Albert Road.

To mark the landmark, there will be an open day at the studio on Saturday July 1 from 10am to 4pm, followed by an after party at 6pm in which visitors are invited to come down in 1920s dress style.

There will also be a 20th anniversary exhibition of the studio’s tattoo work at the Tea Amantes tearoom and gallery nextdoor, on Friday June 30 from 6.30pm until 9pm.

Tattoo artist Shamack Malachowski at the Inkden tattoo studio in Blackpool

Tea Amantes was launched in November 2021 by Shamack’s partner, Anna Paprzycka.

When did the studio open?

The history of The Dragons Den Tattoo Studio, now known as Inkden Tattoo Studio, dates back 20 years to its founding by Keith Butcher at a small unit on Blackpool promenade.

One of Shamack Malachowski's amazing biomechanical tattoos

Established in 2003, the studio quickly gained recognition and became one of the most renowned and respected tattoo studios in town, moving to its current base in 2010.

Over the past two decades, the studio has witnessed significant changes, one of which was the takeover by one of Keith's talented tattoo artist and friend Shamack (Przemek Malachowski).

Shamack originally from north Poland, first joined the team in 2008 and took over the running of the studio in 2016.

He developed his art and is now a globally recognised artist specialising in ‘biomechanical’ and realistic tattoos, a detailed 3D art form, with customers visiting him from across Europe and even further afield.

Anna Paprzycka and Shamack Malachowski opened Tea Amantes, a tea room and art gallery next to the Inkden Tattoo studio back in 2021

Under Shamack's guidance, the studio underwent a rebranding and emerged as Inkden Tattoo Studio and now has a team of talented artists working there, creating extraordinary tattoos.

The studio also includes a tattoo lazer removal clinic.

Most memorable jobs as a tattooist

Shamack has customers from across the world who have booked for biomechanical jobs, requesting amazingly detailed tattoos such as one showing engine parts in someone’s arm – so realistic that it looked like something from a science fiction film set.

On the flip side, he has had other strange reqeusts.

He says: “A few years ago a couple came in who wanted to have matching tattoos showing a piece of crispy bacon – and they wanted it on their bum cheeks!

"I asked them if they were sure and they said they were, so that’s what they got!”

Asked if he’d had specific jobs relating to Blackpool, he said: “When Blackpool FC won promotion to the Premier League, we created a special tattoo showing Ian Holloway at Wembley.

"It was a big moment in the club’s history and we were proud to be able to help record it.”

Shamack has also created many images of Blackpool Tower – both for tourists visiting the town and from locals keen to carry the town’s most iconic image around with them.