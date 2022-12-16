Blackpool strongman sweeps girlfriend off her feet with marriage proposal at show

Steve Stevens and Victoria Edwards are now looking forward to their wedding in the summer of 2024 following the very public proposal while Steve was performing at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester.

“There were thousands of screaming fans in and before I finished my show I invited Victoria onto the stage and asked her to marry me,” said Steve, 32, who performs as Titan in the Circus of Horrors at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. “I’m so delighted she said yes.

“As a sideshow strongman, performing dangerous stunts and death defying feats is part of the job but this was by far the scariest thing I’ve ever done.

Steve Stevens and his fiancee Victoria Edwards

"We’ve been together about 15 months and she regularly comes to my shows but she’s never been invited up on stage before.

"I think she knew something was happening when I did. I got a ‘marry me’ message projected onto the screen behind her.

"The crowd were all cheering as I got down on one knee and asked her and it went exactly as I hoped it would. It had been a great show and made for a perfect evening.”

Steve gets down on one knee to propose to Victoria.

Back in June, Steve, of Mereside, set a world record for hammering eight five-inch nails into wood with his bare hands in just 38 seconds at the UK's Strongest Man record breakers competition at Milton Keynes Stadium.

Previously, he had set the world record for bending 25 steel nails in half in 60 seconds.

In October, Steve received the Wilkinson Sword Award in the Blackpool Active Lives Community Awards run by Blackpool Council

The prize is awarded to an elite athlete from Blackpool ‘who has had an outstanding year of achievement in their sport’.

Victoria's delight at the proposal.

Steve said at the time of the achievement: “This award means a huge deal to me.

"I have been nominated for it in the past and have lost, so I really put my body to the test and I have worked so hard to achieve a name for myself in my sport as a strength entertainer.

"It think it recognises the value of hard work and helping others grow into the very best versions of themselves.”