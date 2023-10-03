Blackpool star Alfie Boe releases second single off new album as he sets off on tour
Following the announcement of his brand new album, Open Arms - The Symphonic Songbook, Britain’s leading tenor released the second offering from the LP on the first day of his brand new tour.
What is the song?
Alfie has shared his rendition of the Chris Isaak classic ‘Wicked Game’, which first featured in the 1990 David Lynch film Wild At Heart,
The former Cardinal Allen Catholic High School pupil said: “I couldn’t resist adding ‘Wicked Game’ to the record. We recorded it on a separate day to the other tracks, filmed it with the orchestra and it felt quite magical. The contrast of epic drama, cinematic strings but soft all the same time. It’s a powerful song to sing, I just love it.”
What can we expect from the new album?
Called Open Arms - The Symphonic Songbook, the album is a homage to rock which sees Alfie rework versions of rock’s finest tracks such as Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’, Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’, Bryan Adams’ and ‘Summer of ‘69, into symphonic pieces.
Aflie, 50, said: “Baz was opening up this vast world for me to venture into and I found that the love of music for me had broadened, from classical to rock and contemporary. I'd always been into my rock music. But I thought: this is a great opportunity for me to show people the similarity between classic rock and classical music, and the structure of them, and how the two worlds are so close.”
When is the new album out?
Open Arms - The Symphonic Songbook, Britain’s is out October 27 on BMG.
When can you see Alfie live?
Alfie is currently touring across the UK, and the remaining tour dates, which you can buy tickets for here, are as follows:
Tue, Oct 3: Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall Thu, Oct 5: Edinburgh, Usher HallFri, Oct 6: Nottingham, Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall Sun, Oct 8: Manchester, Bridgewater Hall Tue, Oct 10: Cardiff, St David's Hall AWed, Oct 11: Oxford , New TheatreFri, Oct 13: Blackpool Winter GardensSat, Oct 14 Birmingham, Symphony Hall Mon, Oct 16 Belfast, Waterfront Hall