Blackpool star Alfie Boe releases second single off new album as he sets off on tour

Blackpool star Alfie Boe has released the second single off his new upcoming album, find out more, including when you can see him live, below.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the announcement of his brand new album, Open Arms - The Symphonic Songbook, Britain’s leading tenor released the second offering from the LP on the first day of his brand new tour.

What is the song?

Alfie has shared his rendition of the Chris Isaak classic ‘Wicked Game’, which first featured in the 1990 David Lynch film Wild At Heart,

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain’s leading tenor Alfie Boe shares rendition of Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’. Credit: Steve Schofield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Cardinal Allen Catholic High School pupil said: “I couldn’t resist adding ‘Wicked Game’ to the record. We recorded it on a separate day to the other tracks, filmed it with the orchestra and it felt quite magical. The contrast of epic drama, cinematic strings but soft all the same time. It’s a powerful song to sing, I just love it.”

What can we expect from the new album?

Called Open Arms - The Symphonic Songbook, the album is a homage to rock which sees Alfie rework versions of rock’s finest tracks such as Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’, Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’, Bryan Adams’ and ‘Summer of ‘69, into symphonic pieces.

Aflie, 50, said: “Baz was opening up this vast world for me to venture into and I found that the love of music for me had broadened, from classical to rock and contemporary. I'd always been into my rock music. But I thought: this is a great opportunity for me to show people the similarity between classic rock and classical music, and the structure of them, and how the two worlds are so close.”

When is the new album out?

Open Arms - The Symphonic Songbook, Britain’s is out October 27 on BMG.

When can you see Alfie live?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie is currently touring across the UK, and the remaining tour dates, which you can buy tickets for here, are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad