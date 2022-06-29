David Menon celebrated 10 years as an author last year with the publication of his 20th book, and setting for his stories over the years have ranged from Manchester to Australia.

The latest work from the 60-year-old former airline cabin crew worker from St Annes is based in Blackpool – and is available in paper back as well as David’s usual form of e-book.

'In the Shadow of the Tower' is a crime story which introduces his new character DI Layla Khan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Author David Menon

A teenage prostitute is found murdered a few blocks back from the Tower, then a second one is found. With both victims, the killer took a sample of their blood. Why?

David intends it to be the first in a series of Blackpool crime thrillers featuring DI Khan and hopes people enjoy the local setting.

“It's a dark story which is nevertheless entertaining,” he said.

The cover of 'In The Shadow of the Tower', available now in paperback and from June 30 in e-book format

David was an onboard cabin crew manager for British Airways and took up writing full time after taking voluntary redundancy.

"I always enjoyed writing and when BA introduced voluntary redundancy in 2009, I took advantage of it so that I could realise my dream of being a full-time writer.

“To create a source of income while I built up my sales I qualified as a teacher of English as a second language.”