Blackpool's biggest quiz in aid of Blackpool Carers Centre

Blackpool’s Biggest Quiz is one of the midsummer highlights of Blackpool Carers Centre’s three-month Cash Quest for Carers which started in National Carers Week.

The event, at the Spanish Hall on Friday, July 26, is hosted by party DJ and entertainer Danny Dalton of Music and Mayhem, who hopes his fiendishly fast smartphone family quiz will crown him Danny Champion of the Cash Quest at the awards in October.

“Think Bongos Bingo with a sprinkling of The Chase complete with live music - from singer songwriter Rebecca Baines – and you might get somewhere close,” said Danny.

It’s £5 per person, minimum of five per team, call (01253) 393748 for tickets or prize donations.

“100 per cent is going to the charity so we’re looking for everything to be donated and to create an atmosphere which gives everyone a great time for a great cause.”

Danny’s a first timer to the annual Apprentice-style challenge. Those taking part receive a £50 refundable starter stake to invest into money making ideas for the charity.

Last year’s quest raised £8,354. Traditionally the event has funded the charity’s work with young carers and appointment of a Young Carers’ Champion, who is currently Shannon Flynn, 23.

Among those quick to sign up this year were Carlo Petza from Best Western Carlton and Starboard Hotels, and Carl Vidoretti and John Green from Band of Builders who have supported the charity since taking part in the DIY SOS makeover.

To join, call Terry Hodkinson on (01253) 393748.