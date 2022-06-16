But this senior pair don’t get on with other dogs and that’s why Lily and Milo are looking for a new home where they can be on their own - with a new owner who can look after them in their ageing years.

The pair ended up in the care of Blackpool RSPCA when an inspector found their owner was no longer able to care for them. Lily is a ten year old chihuahua. She is a very sweet girl who loves attention and wants nothing more than to sit on your lap and cuddle. Nine-year-old Milo is a terrier and is a more independent but friendly little guy who loves to play with and chew toys.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “Lily and Milo both have wonderful characters and we think they would be best suited to an adopter who is going to be at home most of the day to provide them with the attention they deserve. Milo does have heart disease that is currently being well managed with medication. This will need to be continued in his new home and can be discussed in more detail with staff when meeting them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily and Milo are searching for a new home

"All of the staff here have fallen in love with this gorgeous pair and can’t wait for them to spend the rest of their lives with someone who will love them as much as we do!