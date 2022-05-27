The play facilities at Blackpool Road North Playing Fields are to receive a thorough refresh of the surfacing, fencing and play equipment.

Approved contractors Kompan Ltd have produced a design incorporating areas themed around the sea, the local airport and a football pitch, with swings, carousels, play panels and springers on new safety surfaces and enclosed in a colourful new fence. The project is aimed to be completed by this autumn.

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “The Blackpool Road North playing fields are a valuable and beloved community resource, and it has been our pleasure to work with local residents and groups to develop this masterplan.

The approved design for the new look play area at Blackpool Road North Playing Fields, St Annes. Picture: Fylde Council.

"Several play areas across Fylde have been able to benefit from upgrades and safety improvements, and I’m very happy to be able to add the Blackpool Road North play area to the list.”

The council says the renovation project area is just one result of several years of close work and discussion between Fylde Council officers, elected members, St Annes Football Club, which is based at the site, and the Friends of Blackpool Road North Playing Fields to develop a wider site masterplan agreed with the local community.