One of Blackpool’s most respected and longest-serving lifeboat volunteers has sadly died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI has paid tribute to Phil Denham who sadly died on Tuesday, July 1, after dedicating 55 years to the life-saving service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Denham was one of Blackpool RNLI's most respected volunteers | RNLI

A life of service

Phil retired from Blackpool RNLI in June 2024, upon reaching the RNLI retirement age, after an extraordinary 55 years of service in operational and safety roles. His commitment to saving lives at sea and promoting safety along the coast leaves a legacy few can match.

Phil joined the RNLI in 1969 as a crew member on the Blackpool lifeboats and later qualified as an inshore lifeboat helm, taking part in numerous rescues over the years.

Even after stepping back from seagoing duties, he continued to serve in a range of vital roles including Launch Authority, Launch and Recovery Driver, Lifeboat Training Coordinator, and Sea Safety Volunteer.

Blackpool RNLI Atlantic 85 | National World

His passion for safety and education extended beyond the station. Phil worked on the RNLI’s Train One Save Many Roadshow Team and was active in fundraising campaigns, before joining the RNLI Coastal Safety Team as an event supervisor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1988, Phil’s bravery earned him the RNLI Bronze Medal for Gallantry, one of only six awarded to Blackpool RNLI volunteers in the station’s 160-year history. On January 6, 1988, during gale-force winds and horrendous sea conditions, Phil was helm of one of two Blackpool inshore lifeboats responding to two angling vessels in distress. Both boats had capsized.

Phil Denham joined the RNLI as a crew member on the Blackpool lifeboats in 1969 (Credit: RNLI/Stephen Fitzgerald) | RNLI/Stephen Fitzgerald

The crews rescued two individuals from the water and brought them to safety. While tragically two lives were lost, one of those rescued made a full recovery. For their courage, Phil and fellow helm Keith Horrocks were awarded Bronze Medals, and all crew members received the Thanks of the Institution on Vellum.

Phil also served for 30 years with Blackpool Beach Patrol, further demonstrating his deep commitment to beach and sea safety in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recognition of his lifelong service, Phil was selected to attend the RNLI’s 200-year anniversary service at Westminster Abbey in March 2024, a proud moment that reflected the high regard in which he was held.

David Warburton, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Blackpool RNLI, said: “Phil dedicated more than five decades of his life to protecting Blackpool’s beach and sea through his service with the RNLI and Beach Patrol.

“He was an integral part of the station, with many rescues and lives saved to his name. Even after retiring, he remained a regular presence at our events. His passing has come as a shock to us all, he will be deeply missed.

“Our thoughts are with Phil’s wife Trudi, daughters Jenny and Clare, son Joe, and all his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced once confirmed.

Donations really make a difference. The RNLI depend on your generosity to educate people to stay safe and prevent tragedies on and offshore. You can make a donation on the RNLI website here.