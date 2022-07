Both inshore D-Class lifeboats launched after the call at 3.42am and headed to the North Shore coast, in front of the Imperial Hotel.

But the casualty had already been helped out of the water.

A Blackpool RNLI spokesman said: “ The lifeboats arrived at the location and were informed that the person had been helped back to the beach, all safe and well.”