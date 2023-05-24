People living at Windmill House, a retirement complex on Millfield Road in South Shore, are facing an increase in weekly charges from £136 to £195, which includes a small rent rise but is mainly made up of higher communal energy charges.

Great Places Housing, which runs the complex, has blamed the price hike on having to renew its energy contract last October when prices were high.

But as this is a one-year contract, it is hoped to negotiate a better deal in the future.

John Fleming and Michael McQuaid

However residents, who are already feeling the pinch in higher food prices and other costs, fear this may be too late for them.

Michael McQuaid, 73, said: “Most of the people living here are on fixed incomes as they are living off their pension. We can’t just go out and earn extra money.

“I’m very worried about how I am going to manage. This is our home and it is a good place, but people are scared they could lose their homes if they can’t pay.”

John Fleming, 67, said: “I can’t afford to live here due to these increases, and I’m not the only person in that position.

Windmill House

“It’s a real worry and I can’t sleep at night thinking about it, and how my pension will cover these big increases in bills. The increase is about 187 per cent which no-one can afford.”

John’s daughter Lorraine said: “The residents are some of society’s most vulnerable (the oldest resident is 104), living on low incomes and already struggling to make ends meet.

“I find it deeply upsetting to find out they have been treated this way and some don’t even know how to go about contesting this.”

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton described such a big increase as “ill advised.”

Windmill House

He said: “There has been a lack of communication with residents throughout the process and this sharp rise in fees is unaffordable for tenants, who are all affected by the increased cost of living.”

The complex is made up of 36 flats providing independent living for residents aged over 55. Solar panels on the building not provide energy to the properties and residents’ service charges do not contribute towards their installation or the maintenance.

Andrew Gray, director of independence and wellbeing at Great Places, said: “We understand the difficulties our customers are facing due to rising energy costs as a result of global events, and we are doing what we can to support them.

“Customers at Windmill House have felt this impact through the service charge they pay to Great Places due to there being a communal heating system rather than customer’s paying bills directly to an energy company.

“They have been impacted by rising bills due to Great Places’ energy contract coming to an end and a new contract starting in October 2022. Customers were previously protected from increases due to the contract being in place.

“Unfortunately, in October energy prices were very high due to the volatility of the market and the best contract we could secure was significantly higher than our previous agreement, though service charges did not increase until April 2023.

“The new tariff rates increased energy costs by an estimated 358 per cent.

“We do not benefit from the increase in energy costs ourselves and are aiming to negotiate a better contract rate this year in anticipation of the market stabilising.

“To support customers with the rising cost of living we have ensured they are getting the correct bills and we are supporting customers to reduce energy usage.

“We have also provided financial advice to customers having difficulty paying to make sure they are accessing support available to them and providing financial assistance to customers struggling with the cost-of-living increases.

“In addition, an extensive investment programme has also recently been carried out at Windmill House that includes the installation of more efficient electric heaters in customers’ homes, helping to reduce energy consumption.”