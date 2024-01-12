Blackpool record label Pumf known for creating 'strangest music on the planet' celebrates 40th anniversary
A Blackpool-based record label which prides itself on creating the "strangest music on the planet" is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Taking the Punk ethos of 'do-it-yourself' to a new level, Stan Batcow created Pumf Records in 1984.
It was formed as A-void, a band Stan played in at the time, prepared to release their first album after gaining exposure in Blackpool.
From there it snowballed, becoming home to "possibly the strangest music on the planet" - a tagline the label proudly sticks to.
Now, to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Stan has released Old Man Sings, a new album which uses vocals from an unusual source.
"I used to buy unmarked cassettes from charity shops back in the day when they were still all the rage," Stan said.
"It was cheap and I could copy music onto them and send them out again, but I'd always have a quick listen just in case there was anything interesting on them.
"Sure enough I found this old man singing in his bedroom or something, and I decided I was going to create the backing tracks for him."
The label has always been experimental with music, with Stan inspired by punk bands who were not afraid to try something new.
Pumf's most renowned album is Psychiatric Underground which was released by Blackpool band Ceramic Hobs in 1998.
Another mainstay is Howl in the Typewriter, a solo act Stan first started in 1985.
Despite being fairly underground, Stan regularly sends music to fans all over the world.
Stan said: "I sometimes laugh with people and say it's one of the best kept secrets on the planet, but over the years it has expanded with the internet.
"Music these days is mainly digital whereas before we didn't have that option.
"If you didn't put your music on cassettes and send them out no one would hear it."
For those new to Pumf's music, Stan recommends listening to one of the 25 compilation albums to get a flavour of what the label has to offer.
"It's been the most expensive hobby in the universe," Stan said.
"But you've got to have that belief in what you're doing and keep doing it and just hope you're going to reach some of the people who really appreciate it."
As well as Old Man Sings, Pumf is also re-releasing A-void's first album to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
Stan has also created a webpage about the band with photos and scrapbook cuttings, some of which were from the Gazette.
Asked about what the future holds for Pumf, Stan said: "There's lots of people I'm still in touch with all over the country who are still very much into doing this.
"I have a list of projects and as I work through them and get to the end I realise the list has actually grown.
"I'm still putting ideas on paper after all this time which is great and it's keeping me in the spirit of my youth I think."
To listen to Pumf's music, visit https://pumf.bandcamp.com/.