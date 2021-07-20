Blackpool pub's football fan zone is a charity winner

The screenings of all the England games in the tournament in the Carling Fan Zone at the Newton Arms, Normoss, raised £1,200 for locally-based brain injury charity Headway.

A series of raffles, with prizes including 30-inch TVs and England shirts were held to raise the funds, all against the background of Step 3 Covid restrictions.

“It was table service, with ordering on the app, so a lot of people came out without cash on them so we are especially pleased to have raised so much and are grateful for everyone’s generosity,” said Newton Arms landlord Aaron Johnson.

Newton Arms landlord Aaron Johnson with Samantha Ashcroft from Headway and a replica of the Euro trophy at the pub's Carling Fan Zone

A four-metre LED screen relayed the action and there was entertainment in support at each event.

“We pride ourselves on our family atmosphere and we were delighted with the way it all went,” said Aaron.

“I’m a great believer in supporting Headway and our Family Fun Day on August 28 will also be backing them. In the meantime, it’s great to be gradually getting back to normal. We held our first quiz since March 2020 this week, our popular car show is back on Thursday from 5pm, and we have a live band playing on Friday.”

Headway network co-ordinator Samantha Ashcroft, inset, said: “We so grateful to Aaron. He’s our Headway angel and this money will be a big help.”

