A number of Blackpool homes and businesses were left in the dark due to a power cut.

Some properties in the FY1 4 area had no electricity until around 9.20pm yesterday.

And some properties in the FY1 3 and FY3 7 and 8 areas had no power until around 5am today.

There was no immediate details on when the issue started, or what the cause was.

Electricity North West has been contacted for more information.

More to follow